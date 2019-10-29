Note: The terms ‘country’ and ‘nation’ are used to refer to the 167 societies included in the Index. These include 166 nations and one Special Administrative Region of China, Hong Kong.

Note on data: From 2011 data for Sudan excludes data for South Sudan, which became a separate country in that year.

Note on methodology: This year the Prosperity Index has been revised and improved following a year-long methodological review, to make it much more policy-focused. This means that the scores and rankings have changed from what we reported in previous editions of the Prosperity Index.